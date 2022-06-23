‘Oceans of Possibilities’ Teen Art Contest coming in July

Grand Island Public Library is presenting its annual teen art contest as part of its summer reading program, “Oceans of Possibilities.”

Artists ages 11 to 18 (as of July 1) may enter up to two pieces of art for the show. A parent or guardian may submit artwork with an entry form beginning Thursday, June 23. Entries will be accepted until Friday, July 22. All entries must be ready to hang or display in a glass case. All art entries will be photographed for inclusion on GIPL’s Virtual Teen Art Show and include the artist’s first name. Prizes will be awarded for top entries.

The “Oceans of Possibilities” teen art contest will be available for public viewing in the library’s Art Alcove beginning Friday, July 1, through Friday, July 29, during regular business hours. Grand Island Public Library encourages everyone to support our community’s talented teen artists by viewing their work.

Contact Jeanne Simons at 308-385-5333, ext. 118, or jeannes@gilibrary.org, with any questions about this show or to schedule a future show in the Grand Island Public Library Art Alcove.

Grand Island Public Library serves both residents of the City of Grand Island and Hall County. Anyone who lives in or owns property anywhere within Hall County may apply for a library card at no cost.

Keep up-to-date with all GIPL happenings online at gilibrary.org and on Facebook and Instagram. Access your library account, search the catalog and discover our digital collections at www.gilibrary.tlcdelivers.com.

Located at 1124 W. Second St., Grand Island Public Library is open Sunday 1 to 5 p.m., Monday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.