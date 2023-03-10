LINCOLN - Blink and you might miss a pitch. Look away and you might miss an entire at-bat.

When Nebraska left-hander Emmett Olson is on the mound, the pitches — and the at-bats — can fly by.

Olson recorded a career-high eight strikeouts and tossed six scoreless innings while leading Nebraska to an 8-3 win over Illinois State at Haymarket Park on Friday.

Olson got started right away, striking out the first batter he faced in three pitches before allowing just two hits in the first six innings of the contest.

“I felt like I was just able to attack right away in the first couple pitches of the at-bats,” Olson said. “I just let the guys behind me work, and because I trust them I could work quick, then rinse and repeat.”

Crucially, Nebraska (8-4-1) provided Olson with immediate run support as a Brice Matthews leadoff single turned into an RBI fielder’s choice for Max Anderson soon after. On a cold day dominated by the starting pitchers, that 1-0 lead held all the way until the fifth inning.

Once again, it was Nebraska’s leadoff hitter that provided the offensive spark. Matthews turned on a changeup, sending the pitch over the left-field foul pole for a two-run homer that stood up after a video review.

“We’re playing really good baseball, we’re believing in each other and we’re believing in ourselves,” Matthews said. “It’s really fun.”

With a three-run lead now behind him, Olson struck out his eighth batter during the sixth inning to set a new career high. The secret behind his success this time around? A curveball that was buckling batters’ knees like never before.

“It was kind of a work in progress the last couple months, but I really found it the last couple weeks,” Olson said. “It’s a real weapon now and throwing it today really boosted my confidence in it.”

The only blemish on an otherwise dominant outing came in the top of the seventh inning, when Illinois State (5-7) knocked Olson out of the game with a two-run homer of its own. With its lead trimmed to 3-2, Nebraska turned to Shay Schanaman out of the bullpen for a three-inning save, his first of the season.

After surrendering six runs in his first two appearances of the season, Schanaman stretched a streak of scoreless pitching to eight consecutive innings prior to Illinois State scoring in the top of the ninth. By then, Nebraska had mustered the insurance runs needed to put the game well out of reach.

Illinois State starter Derek Salata, who entered the contest with a 1.72 ERA, exited the game after tossing six innings — and Nebraska immediately took advantage. The Huskers jumped all over the Redbird bullpen in a five-run seventh inning kick started by who else — Matthews.

Part of a 3-for-4 day at the plate, Matthews singled before scoring on an Anderson RBI triple. Josh Caron, pinch-hitter Efry Cervantes and Casey Burnham followed with RBI hits of their own, capping a contest where Nebraska slugged five extra-base hits.

“We got to the (bullpen) at just the right time,” Nebraska head coach Will Bolt said. “The extra-base hits have been pretty key for us; lots of doubles even with two strikes and the home run’s been a big part of it.”

Following an 0-4 start to the season in San Diego, Nebraska has turned over a new leaf ever since. The Huskers have hit at least one home run 12 games in a row, and have now won eight of their last nine games.