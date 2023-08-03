An Omaha man is facing a felony animal cruelty charge after prosecutors allege he shot the dog he shared with his girlfriend to death following a road rage incident.

William Nevin, 50, also faces weapon use and terroristic threats charges in addition to one count of animal cruelty resulting in death. He had no criminal history prior to the incident last Saturday in which he allegedly killed his dog and then threatened to kill himself.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Police were called to a home near Fontenelle Park at about 3 p.m. on July 29 for reports of a domestic disturbance. A woman told police that her boyfriend had killed their dog.

The woman told police that she was in the passenger seat of Nevin’s vehicle when they were involved in a road rage incident. The incident made Nevin “extremely upset,” according to the affidavit.

When the two arrived at the home they shared, Nevin went into the house while the woman stayed in the car. She heard multiple gunshots come from inside the house before he came back outside with a gun.

Nevin repeatedly brought the gun to his head as the woman pleaded with him to put the gun down. He then informed her that he had killed their dog before going back into the home.

The woman ran to a neighbor’s home and asked them to call 911. After Nevin was taken into custody, police searched the house and found the dog shot to death inside of a kennel in the basement. Multiple shell casings were also found.

Nevin declined to speak with police and was booked into jail. He faces three felony charges of terroristic threats, use of a gun to commit a felony and animal cruelty resulting in death.

On Wednesday, Nevin appeared in court and was ordered held on 10% of $50,000 bail by Douglas County Court Judge Thomas Harmon, meaning that he would need to pay $5,000 to be released.

If convicted of the animal cruelty charge, Nevin faces a maximum sentence of two years in prison. The firearm use charge carries the heaviest potential sentence, with a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 50 years in prison if convicted.