Octavian Sanderson shot his co-worker 21 times after a disagreement at work, an Omaha police homicide detective testified on Wednesday.

Sanderson, 26, is charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a domestic violence offense, terroristic threats and evidence tampering in the June killing of 24-year-old Rodney Hart-Owens. The two men were co-workers at All My Sons Moving & Storage company, where the killing occurred.

At about 7:30 a.m. on June 8, police received multiple 911 calls about a shooting at All My Sons Moving & Storage, located in a strip mall at 86th and F Streets. At the scene, officers found Hart-Owens, 24, dead in the parking lot with 21 gunshot wounds to his legs, arms, neck and torso.

Omaha Police Homicide Detective Jaime Desautels, who was the lead investigator in Hart-Owens’ killing, testified at Sanderson’s preliminary hearing Wednesday. As the investigation unfolded, police gained access to security footage from both inside the moving company’s office and outside of the strip mall.

A review of the security footage revealed the following, according to Desautels’ testimony:

Hart-Owens arrived at work around 6:50 a.m., and Sanderson arrived about 15 minutes later. Hart-Owens and Sanderson briefly interacted as they both walked around the office, but Desautels said the interactions appeared to be brief and non-confrontational. An employee later told police that the men were bickering back and forth, which was normal for their relationship.

Sanderson and Hart-Owens were reportedly not supposed to work with one another after multiple incidents in which Sanderson had pulled a gun on Hart-Owens during arguments. Sanderson was reprimanded multiple times for aggressive behavior and having a gun at work, including being fired from the company earlier in the year before he was re-hired.

At about 7:25 a.m., Sanderson walked outside to his car and retrieved something from the backseat. Security footage showed Sanderson walking back into the building with a handgun holstered on his right side.

Shortly after Sanderson re-entered the building, he followed Hart-Owens into the building’s garage area. Desautels said the two appeared to engage in a verbal confrontation before leaving the garage.

The garage is connected to the main office through a hallway, which is not covered by security cameras. When Sanderson and Hart-Owens reappeared on camera in the office, Sanderson had his handgun drawn and pointed at Hart-Owens. He began shooting, striking Hart-Owens in the leg.

Employees in the office begin to flee and call 911 as Hart-Owens attempted to run through the hallway and out the garage’s back door. Hart-Owens was in the loading dock area with other employees when Sanderson emerged through the back door and immediately began shooting.

Hart-Owens, who had been shot in his arm and leg at this point, ran eastbound around the back of the building. Sanderson reloaded his magazine and jogged after Hart-Owens, still shooting, as Hart-Owens attempted to escape around the front of the building.

The injured Hart-Owens collapsed in the parking lot at the front of the strip mall. Sanderson stood over Hart-Owens and unloaded another round of bullets into his body.

Medical examiners removed 14 bullets from Hart-Owens’ body during his autopsy and noted 21 total bullet defects.

Sanderson fled the scene and returned to his apartment, where he allegedly told his girlfriend that he would be going to prison. When interviewed, the girlfriend admitted to purchasing two firearms for Sanderson, who was barred from gun ownership after a misdemeanor domestic violence conviction from 2018.

Police took Sanderson, who was identified by multiple co-workers as the shooter, into custody outside of his apartment shortly before 8 a.m. that same morning. A bag with a disassembled 9mm Taurus handgun was found in the apartment parking lot, and ballistics testing matched the gun to that used to kill Hart-Owens.

Probable cause was found to bound the case over to district court for trial, and Sanderson remains in jail without bail.