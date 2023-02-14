A stolen white Kia sedan sat last fall near an Orchard Hill duplex that served as an unsupervised revolving door shelter for missing or delinquent Omaha teens.

On Oct. 31, a group of youths were attempting to start the car's dead battery, borrowing tools from helpful neighbors. One of them was Daniel Price, 62, who let the kids use a trickle charger and an extension cord powered from his home near 38th and Hamilton Streets.

When efforts to fix the car failed, the teens concocted another plan — rob Price and steal his black Nissan sedan.

Why the Nissan? Because "that car's faster than the Kia," 15-year-old Joshua Hammond Jr. later told authorities, Omaha Police Lt. Kara Platt testified Tuesday at a preliminary hearing.

Hammond blindsided Price as he was talking to another teen and swung a metal Louisville slugger at Price's head. Price was left unconscious and bleeding for up to two hours until another neighbor noticed and called 911. He died about two weeks later.

"(Price) was just a neighborhood guy that was outside trying to help these kids," Platt said.

Hammond has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Four other teens also face charges in connection with Price's death — 16-year-old Anterio Parker is charged as an adult with accessory to murder and three 13-year-olds face accessory charges in juvenile court. According to state law, youths under age 14 cannot be charged as adults and must go to juvenile court, which has jurisdiction over them until they turn 19.

The Kia that the teens had been working on had a broken rear window and had been reported stolen from Lincoln a few days prior, Platt said. Certain Kia models are highly susceptible to theft, she said, but in later interviews no teen admitted to stealing the Kia.

The teens spent time at the duplex near 38th and Charles Streets, a kind of "flophouse," Platt said. Neighbors were familiar with the teens. One neighbor lent jumper cables to them that afternoon, between 1 and 2 p.m. When the group was unsuccessful at starting the car, they decided to rob Price.

Hammond, his 13-year-old girlfriend and a 13-year-old boy walked to Price's house with a red and pink baseball bat. While the boy distracted Price and started a conversation with him, Hammond swung the bat like he was hitting a baseball and smacked the right side of Price's head, Platt said.

Hammond later told detectives that he thought he only hit Price once, but "blacked out" after the first strike, Platt testified.

Price crumpled to the ground and the teens searched his pockets. They found keys that belonged to an old truck, not the Nissan.

The threesome returned to the duplex, where Parker took the bat, wrapped it in a blanket and put it under his basement bed. Parker then gave the bat and the keys to other teens, who hid the bat in a sewer drain and flung the keys near Franklin Elementary.

Officers were later directed to the bat's location by one of the teens' sisters, who was ultimately not charged. Price's blood was found on the bat.

A neighbor noticed that Price was lying in the grassy field and called 911 just after 4 p.m. Price suffered facial and head injuries with swelling on the right side of his head and blood everywhere. He died on Nov. 12 of blunt force trauma to the head.

Platt teared up when recalling the autopsy a few days later, which she attended.

"I've been on (the force) for 21 years," she said. "I've never seen anything like this. I just wanted to be there for Mr. Price."