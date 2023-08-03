A judge on Thursday lowered bail from $10 million to $250,000 for an Omaha woman accused of arranging a beating that left a man dead.
The new bail for Jessica Hernandez is close to the $200,000 bail that had been set for the man accused with actually administering the fatal beating. Hernandez would have to post 10%, or $25,000, to be released pending trial.
“This is a reasonable bond,” said Bassel El-Kasaby, an attorney for Hernandez. “One that she can, with help from family and friends, hope to raise.”
Hernandez, 26, is charged with manslaughter and tampering with evidence in the June 2 death of Carlos Salguero-Canar, 30. He was found beaten to death at an apartment complex near 27th and Harrison Streets.
Nadim Zarazua-Hernandez Jr., 24, is charged with manslaughter and accused of executing the deadly beating.
Douglas County Judge Grant Forsberg, who in July submitted his name to become a district court judge, set Jessica Hernandez’s bail at $10 million. That drew criticism from community activists and a formal complaint to the Nebraska Judicial Qualifications Commission from former State Sen. Ernie Chambers.