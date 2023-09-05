New exhibit opens at Stuhr Museum

“Call of the American West,” an exhibit featuring works by Michigan-based artist Tim Yanke, is now on display at Stuhr Museum.

Yanke says he “became fascinated with the American West in the 1970s while visiting Arizona,” where he was captivated by the striking colors of the region. In “Call of the American West,” Yanke features iconic symbols of the West combined with eye-popping color to bring these artworks of the ‘mythic West’ to life.”

This nationally-renowned traveling exhibition will be on display during regular business hours through Nov. 12. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, through Sept. 30; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday (closed Monday), starting Oct. 1. Admission for non-members is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors 60 and older, and $12 for youth 6-12.

Stuhr Museum members receive free daily admission to the museum. Memberships start at $45 for an individual or $65 for a household. For more information, call 308-385-5316 or check online at stuhrmuseum.org

Community art show opens at the library

The Grand Island Public Library will host its second annual Community Art Show featuring local artists opening Saturday, Sept. 9, in the library’s art alcove.

An artists reception is planned for 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, with a chance to meet the artists entered in the show. Light refreshments will be served.

The exhibit will remain on display through Oct. 22.

Library hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

For more information about this show, or other art happenings at the library, contact Jeanne Simons at 308-385-5333, ext. 118 or jeannes@gilibrary.org

Keep up to date with library happening online at www.gilibrary.org, Facebook or Instagram.