Misty Scheibel of Campbell is the featured artist for the March show at the Studio 10 Art Gallery in downtown Grand Island.

A reception to honor the artist is set for 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 3, at the gallery, 112 W. Third St.

Scheibel describes herself as a self-taught artist. She creates her works using a fluid painting technique featuring acrylic and acrylic inks. She says her “abstract works feature accidental, and unexpected connections” and she “formalizes the coincidental and emphasizes the conscious process of composition that is behind her seemingly random works.” She says she attempts to create pieces that “lure the viewers in and leads them around and around in circles while they form their own interpretation” of her works.

Her works have been featured at On the Brix in Red Cloud, the Minden Opera House Gallery and Collage Park in Grand Island, and she is a member of Studio 10 Art Gallery. She also participates in several area art festivals throughout the year, including Kearney Art in the Park, Art Walk downtown Hastings and the Art Market at the International Quilt Museum in Lincoln.

Scheibel lives on a farm outside of Campbell with her husband and has two children.

The exhibit will remain on display through March 31. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 308-381-4001 or check out the gallery’s page on Facebook.

Library to feature works from Grand Island Art Club

The Grand Island Public Library Art Alcove will feature works from the Grand Island Art Club beginning Monday, March 6, and remaining on display through Thursday, March 31.

A reception to honor the artists is planned for 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at the library. Those attending will have a chance to meet the artists and view the exhibit; light refreshments will be served.

The exhibit is open to view during regular library hours, which are 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

For more information about art displays at the library, 1124 W. Second St., contact Jeanne Simons at 308-385-5333, ext. 118, or jeannes@gilibrary.org

CCC-Hastings displays students’ work

HASTINGS — The creative work of seven students at Central Community College-Hastings is on display in the media arts program’s 2023 Mixed Media Art Show.

This year’s theme is “Enjoy the View.” The show is presented by the exhibit preparation class, which includes both graphic arts and photography students. The event gives them an opportunity to learn how to mat and frame their artwork, promote a show and host a reception.

Students displaying their work are: Cristian Betancourt and Jesus Galaviz of Grand Island, Gillian Gangstad of Fairmont, Cole Williams of Geneva, Laura Christiansen and Bryan Gama of Hastings, and Trevor Isaac of Kearney.

The exhibits will be on display through April 28 in the second-floor hallway of the Platte Building. The public is welcome to stop by when the building is open, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. There is no entrance fee.

Minden Opera House gallery features glass artist

MINDEN — The Minden Opera House Gallery will feature the work of Papillion artist Rhonda Bruggeman in March and April.

Bruggeman is a glass artist who studies the outdoors every chance she gets not only because of her love for it, but because it is the focus of her art style. She say she spends a lot of time observing and enjoying trees, lakes, flowers and animals. She then uses various forms of glass to bring to life memories of what she has seen. She enjoys the relaxation of working with powdered glass to create fused glass paintings.

She began working with glass in 1999 as a self-taught stained glass and mosaic artist; stopped for a while and started working with fused glass full time in 2015. She is constantly learning new techniques to offer a wide variety of styles.

An artist reception for Bruggeman is planned for 5:30 to 7:30 Saturday, March 18, at the opera house, 322 E. Fifth St.

For more information, call 308-832-0588 or email info@mindenoperahouse.com