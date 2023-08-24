Library to host Community Art Show

The Grand Island Public Library will present its second annual Community Art Show, set to open Sept 9.

All artists age 18 and older are invited to enter one or two pieces of art for this non-juried show. All entries must be ready to hang or within the size limits that will allow the art to be displayed in a glass case.

The submission period for artwork is Tuesday, Sept. 5, through Thursday, Sept. 7. Registration form and show rules can be found on the library’s website at www.gilibrary.org or by contacting Jeanne Simons at 308-385-5333 ext. 118 or jeannes@gilibrary.org.

Entrants can also contact Simons for more information about the show or to arrange alternative drop-off or pick-up times.

The Community Art Show will be available for public viewing in the library’s art alcove during regular library hours beginning Saturday, Sept. 9, and remaining on display through Oct. 22.

The library is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, call 308-385-5333 or check the library’s website at www.gilibrary.org/ .

‘Sourcing Our Surroundings’ open at Hastings College

HASTINGS — The opening gallery exhibition of the academic year is on display now through Sept. 16 in the west gallery of the Hastings College Jackson Dinsdale Art Center.

The exhibition features three Nebraska artists.

“Sourcing Our Surroundings” is a celebration that highlights Nebraska artists Kristine Allphin, Sammy Lynn and Jane Marie who utilize natural resources in their work. It includes 3D-baskets, batik art, woven tapestries and stitchery pieces.

A reception for the exhibition is planned for 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8.

The gallery at 700 E. 12th St., is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is no admission charge.