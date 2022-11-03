ON DISPLAY

Library exhibit features photos from Nia Karmann

The Grand Island Public Library Art Alcove will showcase local photographer Nia Karmann through Thursday, Dec. 1.

“Having the opportunity to share my view of life and the amazing beauty and wonder God has given me is my passion,” Karmann said. “Views from a wheelchair are always unique and many times what I see in a crowd is obstructed by the surrounding people. But, when the crowd clears, I use my upbeat, creative attitude to capture the beautiful world around us. My unique perspective of unusual angles, shapes, and scenes visible only from my wheelchair helps make my photography individual.”

The library will offer a chance to meet the artist and view her photographs during a reception set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7.

The Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St., is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. For more information, call 308-385-5333 or check online at gilibrary.org/.

Art Gala planned in Kearney

KEARNEY — The Kearney Artists Guild will host its inaugural Art Gala this weekend at the Merryman Performing Arts Center in Kearney.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Merryman, 225 W. 22nd St

Twenty local artists and artisans will have their work for sale for holiday gift-giving, or for homes and offices.

For more information, check out the Kearney Artists Guild page on Facebook.