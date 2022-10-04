One Day for UNK event begins Thursday

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney will celebrate its second annual One Day for UNK event this week. The 24-hour giving day begins at noon Thursday and concludes at noon Friday.

“Last year, champions of this great university came together with such great passion for this now-annual campus tradition because of all the ways UNK makes a difference in the lives of others,” said Lucas Dart, vice president for UNK advancement at the University of Nebraska Foundation. “It will be exciting to see the elevation of this event as gifts help all areas of campus.”

One Day for UNK will use social media and other online communication to encourage philanthropic support for all areas of the university with gifts made at givingday.unk.edu.

Participants can select from a range of options to aid the university and follow the event’s progression. Gifts can be directed to help one of UNK’s academic colleges, various programs, student organizations, Loper Athletics and other campus areas.

A goal of 1,905 gifts was set for the event to honor the year in which the campus was founded. Participants are encouraged to use #OneDayforUNK on social media when sharing the reasons why the university matters to them.

During the inaugural One Day for UNK in 2021, more than $237,000 was given to support the university.