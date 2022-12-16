One for the record books: Weeklong blizzard buries parts of western Nebraska

Farmers and ranchers in Nebraska take pride in handling even the toughest conditions.

But a blizzard that started Monday in the western part of the state and hasn’t let up all week has tested even their endurance.

Relentless winds, gusting up to 50 mph, and blowing snow have buried buildings and roads across the western and northern parts of the state. The Chadron area has seen nearly 25 inches of snow.

“I have lived here my whole life, and I can’t remember ever having a storm this bad for so long,” said Lisa Merritt of Hay Springs, which is about 27 miles southeast of Chadron. “The duration is the biggest thing. We had a couple of bomb cyclones in 2020. Those were horrible and lasted about a day. This is day upon day of snow and wind packing it down. It’s the worst I’ve ever seen.”

Shawn Jacobs, warning coordination meteorologist at the North Platte National Weather Service office, said it has been an impressive storm and the worst he has seen in at least 14 years.

It continued into Friday with blizzard warnings in Sheridan and Cherry Counties and into portions of the Sandhills near Mullen, Hyannis and Ainsworth.

Western Nebraska towns

“The good news is we’re going to see improvement Saturday,” he said. “The winds should start to diminish. You’ll still see wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph.”

The bad news is that another weather system is expected to move in Sunday that will bring dangerously cold conditions across the state.

In the west, Jacobs said it will be 30 to 40 degrees colder than normal this time of year. Temperatures could drop to 20 below or colder.

“Some days, we’ll have subzero readings all day,” he said. “This air mass is one that we haven't seen for this time of the year since at least 1983."

Which means Loren Osban might not be wrong when he jokingly answered "July" when asked when piles of snow 12 feet high will disappear from his 160-acre property outside of Harrisburg.

He and wife Melanie think they have gotten between 12 and 14 inches of snow. But drifts rise above 9-feet-tall stacks of hay. A water tank is covered in 6 feet of snow. Their pickup is buried.

Chores become a real chore this time of year, the couple said.

“We’re having to haul water to our cows, 5-gallon buckets at a time every morning and evening,” Loren Osban said.

They don’t go out after dark, because the snow that has been blowing so hard all week will blind you, Osban said.

They’re living in an RV while their new home is being built, but they have done OK. So have their cattle, which Melanie said are built for this kind of weather.

“We can’t get out of our yard with any vehicle we own,” Melanie said. “We are kind of enjoying it. My husband is a truck driver and is usually gone all the time. Otherwise, I’d be home doing it all by myself. We go out and work our butt off doing chores and come inside and decompress a little bit.”

Debbie Barkley, who ranches and farms near Grant, said the storm started there late Monday with welcome rain. Then it switched to hail and sleet and then turned to snow.

Snow totals are so high that the snow has buried electric fences and allowed cattle to scatter to the wind. As quickly as people could clear a path to go after them, gusts of snow would cover the paths again.

It took Barkley's husband, Steve, two hours with a Bobcat to reach the pasture to care for their bulls.

“Several of the ranchers around here have had cows that drifted far away, a lot of them for miles,” she said. “They have to get to them and wrangle them back in. They have to break ice on water tanks. Doing all that in 50 mph wind is incredible. We do it and we have to because you care about your livestock.”

They were without power for 2½ days but got by with a generator. She watched as two pheasants outside struggled to reach their windbreak in the ferocious winds.

“The angles and sculpturing through those areas was just amazing,” Barkley said. “We’ve been so dry. Just dusty and dirty out here. It was kind of pretty at that moment, if you can call a blizzard pretty.”

Barkley was able to get out Thursday for a short time when the sun broke through, but then the winds started blowing again. She actually has had time to read a book during her downtime.

In Hay Springs itself, Merritt said that as hard as officials have worked to clear the streets, it has been impossible to get out with a vehicle. Snow totals were around 15 inches, but drifts are so high, and with the wind blowing so hard, roads are quickly covered again.

Merritt said she has been working to clear a path around the door so the dog can get out. Her two daughters, who also live in town and have young kids, have been running short on essentials.

That’s when it’s nice to live in a small town, she said. Someone brought daughter Aria some wipes for her two youngsters from the local store. She’ll go in later to pay.

“I can’t imagine the cabin fever, cooped up in an apartment with two small kids,” Merritt said. “It’s kind of intense.”

She feels bad that ranchers in the area have to deal with these conditions after such a dry summer.

Barkley said locals are calling the storm one for the record books.

“It’s been a tough couple of days,” she said, “but we’re tough people out here.”