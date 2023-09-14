2 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $85,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
This acreage is located outside of Marquette just 10 miles to either Aurora or Central City and a short half an hour drive to Grand Island mak…
Stunning and Breath Taking! This fantastic home features cathedral celings with fall in LOVE features! 4bedrooms+1 bonus room, 2.5 bath locati…
Cozy family home with five bedrooms and two updated baths on large lot! One bedroom on the main floor along with two living rooms, a bathroom,…
This is a “Must See!” Main floor features a huge kitchen with newer appliances and granite countertops; formal & informal dining; beautifu…
Gorgeous custom built home in Summerfield cul-de-sac! There is no other home quite like this in GI! Grand rooms, tall ceilings, amazing kitche…