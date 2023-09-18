Lovely golf course townhouse in 55+ Community. All appliances including full-size stacked washing machine and dryer. Enjoy large windows, skylights, a spacious kitchen with an abundance of cabinets and pullouts, and a good-sized covered patio!
2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $365,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
This acreage is located outside of Marquette just 10 miles to either Aurora or Central City and a short half an hour drive to Grand Island mak…
Stunning and Breath Taking! This fantastic home features cathedral celings with fall in LOVE features! 4bedrooms+1 bonus room, 2.5 bath locati…
This is a “Must See!” Main floor features a huge kitchen with newer appliances and granite countertops; formal & informal dining; beautifu…
Acreage of your dreams. Located within 10 mins of Grand Island. Home features 2 acres with 4+1 bedrooms, 3 baths, covered deck with hot tub, b…
Brand New Townhome in Copper Creek Estates! This well built townhome has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and is designed to make life easy and conveni…