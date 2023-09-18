This property is located 15 minutes north of Grand Island and in the Grand Island Northwest School District. The property has a St. Libory address and is located in Howard County. This property is also conveniently located to head north to towns such as St. Paul and Palmer, as highway 281 is located less than a 1/2 mile away. The long driveway sets you back in the property and allows you to take in the beauty and peacefulness of the area. This neat and tidy, move-in ready home, is a 1,224 sq ft. ranch style with attached 2 car garage. The house has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, laundry, built in storage, and a mud/laundry room all on the main level. As you head downstairs, you will find a finished walk out basement. The large living room has recently updated patio doors, room for an office, another bedroom, lots of living space and/or storage. There is one bathroom in the basement that is easily accessible with 2 entry points. The outside living space of this property is another huge plus. The paved, zero entry patio with cement retaining walls is large and the perfect space to enjoy your time. The large yard has underground sprinklers and has been well maintained. The property also has fenced in grass for grazing, haying, or room for development. This property has the location, appeal, and is move in ready to make your plan and vision a reality. *Updates* 2018-Roof & Gutters Replaced 2020-Basement French Doors Replaced 2020-Water Softner & RO System Installed 2022-Well Pump Replaced 2022-Continuous Fence Livestock Pens Built