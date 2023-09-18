Look no further! This cozy 3 bedroom+ 2 bonus room home is move in ready! Features 1 bath location, kitchen/dining combo, tile flooring, updated bathroom, newer patio, fire pit, fenced yard and one car detached garage w/remote.
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $215,000
This acreage is located outside of Marquette just 10 miles to either Aurora or Central City and a short half an hour drive to Grand Island mak…
Stunning and Breath Taking! This fantastic home features cathedral celings with fall in LOVE features! 4bedrooms+1 bonus room, 2.5 bath locati…
This is a “Must See!” Main floor features a huge kitchen with newer appliances and granite countertops; formal & informal dining; beautifu…
Brand New Townhome in Copper Creek Estates! This well built townhome has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and is designed to make life easy and conveni…
Gorgeous custom built home in Summerfield cul-de-sac! There is no other home quite like this in GI! Grand rooms, tall ceilings, amazing kitche…