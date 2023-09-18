Welcome to the Copper Creek! This new construction home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms a dining area and kitchen/great room combination, and laundry room on main floor. Basement is ready for you to finish! Sod, sprinklers, and landscaping included.
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $299,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
This acreage is located outside of Marquette just 10 miles to either Aurora or Central City and a short half an hour drive to Grand Island mak…
Stunning and Breath Taking! This fantastic home features cathedral celings with fall in LOVE features! 4bedrooms+1 bonus room, 2.5 bath locati…
This is a “Must See!” Main floor features a huge kitchen with newer appliances and granite countertops; formal & informal dining; beautifu…
Acreage of your dreams. Located within 10 mins of Grand Island. Home features 2 acres with 4+1 bedrooms, 3 baths, covered deck with hot tub, b…
Brand New Townhome in Copper Creek Estates! This well built townhome has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and is designed to make life easy and conveni…