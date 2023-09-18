House- Built in 1971 | 4 bedrooms | 3 bathrooms | attached 3 car garage | updated kitchen| 2,328 sq ft main level | 2,328 sq ft basement | updated lighting throughout home | large open living room, 34' x 19' | Master bedroom with fireplace, 25' x 18' Master bathroom has shower and large tub | Master closet 10.5' x 13' Basement has 1 conforming bedroom, 2 other bedrooms, living room, and ample storage Property- 2 shop buildings, approximately 50' x 160', consisting of 7,800 sq ft storage, along with 8 grain bins totaling approximately 280,000 bushel grain storage for sale. The North Building - has a heated workshop with roll up door | cold storage | cement floors | hydrant | roll up door to the west | walk though door to the north and west | LED lighting South Building- Gingerich building | roll up door to the west | sliding door to the east | 2 radiant heaters | gravel floors | LED lighting
4 Bedroom Home in Giltner - $1,275,000
