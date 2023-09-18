Welcome to this great home with a main floor master suite, laundry, enclosed sunroom, room with fireplace, living room, plus formal and informal dining areas! Upstairs has a loft, 2 bedrooms, and a full bathroom. The finished basement features a family room, bonus room and bathroom. The landscaped yard provides a serene outdoor retreat. Don't miss this opportunity to own this exquisite residence!
4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $449,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
This acreage is located outside of Marquette just 10 miles to either Aurora or Central City and a short half an hour drive to Grand Island mak…
This is a “Must See!” Main floor features a huge kitchen with newer appliances and granite countertops; formal & informal dining; beautifu…
Stunning and Breath Taking! This fantastic home features cathedral celings with fall in LOVE features! 4bedrooms+1 bonus room, 2.5 bath locati…
Gorgeous custom built home in Summerfield cul-de-sac! There is no other home quite like this in GI! Grand rooms, tall ceilings, amazing kitche…
Brand New Townhome in Copper Creek Estates! This well built townhome has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and is designed to make life easy and conveni…