Better than new! Many things added including vinyl fenced yard, insulated the garage, added water softener, firepit, storm door, etc. Spacious home with 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, granite kitchen countertops, updated backsplash, & large walk-in pantry. Beautiful home! Great location!
5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $434,000
