This is a “Must See!” Main floor features a huge kitchen with newer appliances and granite countertops; formal & informal dining; beautiful living room; office; master suite; a second bedroom w attached, full bath. Upstairs is a huge family room area, 2 bdrms and full bath. The bsmt was finished in 2019. It features a fabulous game room, a huge bar area and a sports-fan's dream TV area!
6 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $769,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Browse Grand Island homes over 4,000 square feet in size.