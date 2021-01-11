100 days of national mourning needed

President-elect Joe Biden has called for 100 days of mask wearing starting on the day of his inauguration. I’m pretty sure that I’ve been wearing these things for at least 100 days now, and I’m happy to go another 100 or more if it will help stop the spread of this horrendous contagion. But COVID is not the only virus that is plaguing America, so I want to ask us all to consider entering into a deeper discipline on Jan. 20 — namely 100 days of national mourning.

To start, we need to mourn the loss of over 330,000 people who have succumbed to this awful disease (and at this pace, likely to pass 350,000 by the time the 100 days would begin).

In 2001, President George W. Bush declared Sept. 14 as a national day of mourning. At the current rate, we’re losing the equivalent of one 9/11 every few days. So, it sure seems like 100 days would not be too many to reflect and remember the lives lost, as well as the sorrow suffered by the loved ones left behind, most of whom never even got a chance to say a proper goodbye to their neighbor, spouse, partner, sibling, parent or child.