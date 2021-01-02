2020 was difficult, but not the worst year ever

Humans don’t rule the world, it turns out. COVID-19 is too small to see, as President Donald Trump pointed out. It has still killed more than 300,000 Americans in less than a year. It also ended the longest economic boom in American history and threw millions of people out of work. Millions of people who kept their jobs had to adapt to working at home — while also making sure their remote-schooling children paid attention to their on-screen teachers. COVID-19 meant people were mostly unable to go to movies, concerts or sporting events in 2020. And yet, by historical standards, it was a good year.

COVID-19 is a novel disease. No human caught it before 2019. Scientists created effective vaccines in about a year. By comparison, smallpox has been around since at least ancient Egypt in the third century B.C. The earliest evidence of inoculation dates to 10th century China. That’s more than a thousand years between smallpox’s first appearance and its first effective treatment — for a disease with a 30% fatality rate. But inoculation was rarely practiced until the 18th century, so it didn’t help very many people for its first 900 years or so.