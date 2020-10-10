5 tips that help simplify health insurance annual enrollment

As many people head to the polls to cast their votes in the 2020 presidential election, there is another important decision millions of Americans will make: choosing their health care coverage for 2021.

Annual or open enrollment season is here, a time when 1.3 million people in Nebraska and millions of Americans across the country will have the opportunity to select or switch their health insurance plan for the coming year.

Enrollment periods aren’t the same for everyone, so there are key dates to keep in mind depending on your situation:

n Many employers set aside a two- to three-week period between September and December when employees can select health benefits for the following year.

n Medicare Annual Enrollment runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 each year.

To guide you during this important time, here are some tips that may help lead you to better health and cost savings.