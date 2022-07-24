94-year-old mother makes the best of things

Although my mother isn’t lonely in her assisted-living facility, she misses good conversation.

Until she had some physical troubles in December, my mom lived in a senior apartment. She gets good attention from the staff at her new home. But the company isn’t as good. At lunch and dinner, her tablemates have dementia, so it’s difficult for my mom to have a good conversation. She misses a friend, Mavis, who lived near her when she was in her apartment.

Fortunately, she gets along great with the young adults who take care of her. My mother has always enjoyed young people, and they think highly of her, addressing her as “Peggy.” My mom jokes with them, and they help her with her phone when she needs it.

Mom, who is 94, likes to read, so she keeps herself occupied. But she’d be happier if she could talk to some older ladies who are as alert as she is. You’ll never hear my mother complain about anything. She hates making a fuss. Still, she has a couple of other frustrations.

I can tell she’s not crazy about the food. Sometimes, she and her companions aren’t quite sure what they’re eating.

She also had trouble getting the right hairdresser. She recently returned to the lady she prefers. “I look like myself again,” she said.

The move from her apartment to assisted living in January involved a lot of headaches and financial stress.

But when my mother sat down with the building’s director, she won the boss over. My mother’s manner is so kind that she has a way of touching people. My sister says she pulls on their heartstrings.

For the most part, my mom is doing well.

Like many grandmothers, she mails a lot of birthday cards. She’s also very good at dealing with her financial and tax records. She sends sympathy cards when someone dies. She keeps track of her offspring’s travels, and is relieved when we get home safely.

She does get out of her building. My younger sister, who lives in the same city she does, brings our mom over to her house, and takes her to restaurants. She does this because our mom is fun to be around. When the ground isn’t covered with ice and snow, she takes her to church.

Our mother has some aches and pains. She never lets on how painful her shoulder or her foot problem can be. She detests being the center of attention. Plus, she’s tougher than most people realize.

She’s also grateful. “People are so good to me,” she says.

Recently, though, she admitted that it’s hard for her to lift her clothes into the dryer. Stacking a dryer over the washer can be fashionable these days. But it’s not practical for older people.

My mother adapts to her circumstances very well.

My sisters know her apartment will never be as comfortable as her home was. “She is amazing at making the best of it, though,” my older sister says.

She’s pleased that her apartment is cozy. And unlike all those years at home, she has full control of the thermostat. Recently, the staff has begun giving residents bubble baths, which she enjoys.

Our mother falls once in a while. So far, those falls haven’t had terrible consequences. We pray they never do.

I come from a humble family. When my mother dies, she won’t want a lengthy obituary.

When I compliment her fancy sunglasses, she points out that she got a good deal at Family Dollar.

What kind of a person is my mother? She thanks me for calling. I’m the one who’s glad to talk to her.

My wife likes my mom as much as I do. She notes that, “She’s the only mother I have left.” She gives my mother a lot of credit for producing a decent husband.

When we visit, we like to sit down in her apartment with her and just appreciate what we have.

Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com