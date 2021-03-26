A crisis built on good intentions

Significantly, Biden ended Trump’s deal to keep those claiming to be refugees on the Mexican side of the border until judges were available. What he did as an alternative was restart catch and release, a policy setting thousands free with no judicial ruling. That meant they could maybe disappear for good after first invading small Texas cities in no way prepared to deal with them.

Put it all together with other goofs and guess what you get? Just this: a migrant surge that could be a 20-year high with 100,000 last month pouring in, many of them children coming by themselves.

These young ones, some wearing Joe Biden T-shirts, are being placed in detention centers in which, for a period, no reporters were allowed, and surely no photos. It’s nevertheless known that resources to take care of them are insufficient, and a recent Associated Press report said 10% of immigrant children in a West Texas camp were infected with COVID-19. Border guards have had to quit guarding the border to lend a hand and themselves risk infection.

To get to the border, these victims of supposed compassion mainly trek through the desert, women and girls often raped along the way. For phenomenal prices, gangsters often serve as guides, some of them toting drugs that will kill vast numbers of Americans and some of them human traffickers.