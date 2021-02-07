A different Super Bowl Sunday now

Will Super Bowl parties be different in the world of COVID-19?

I hope so.

With the way I have devoured wings and sent spittle flying when I drew two of the worst possible numbers yet again, I should have been masked and social distanced even in pre-coronavirus times.

While the temptation is there to do things “like normal” and have the whole gang over, people need to remain smart. With COVID-19 numbers dipping in many places, that can’t mean that everyone can just stop doing what got us to a better place.

Yes, we all want things to return to normal, and hopefully they will one day.

No matter if your team wins or loses, whether your bets pay big or fall short (if only sports betting was already legal in this state, I would so take the over on the length of the national anthem) or whether the commercials are great or eh, better times are just around the corner.

There is still hope in this world that has too often seemed dark over the past 11 months.

Peeps production has resumed just in time for Easter.

Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com

