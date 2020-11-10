A good goal for President-elect Biden: Resurrect the Republican Party

So much to do. Where to start?

We start by tending to the health of the body politic. More than 71 million Americans voted to reelect President Donald Trump for reasons that are many and varied; these citizens cannot be ignored or dismissed in a Biden administration.

Some Trump voters continue to be attracted to his blustering style. Others may have bought into the sketchy allegations about the “Biden crime family.” Many Trump voters probably were not fond of either choice, but they accepted the assertion that a vote for Biden was a vote for socialism. In fact, Rush Limbaugh was emphatic: if Biden wins, we will become a communist nation.

But on its face, this allegation is ridiculous, isn’t it? The ship of state is not a personal watercraft; it’s a heavily laden oil tanker with tremendous inertia, and it takes forever to reverse course.

Nevertheless, some voters’ susceptibility to this allegation of incipient socialism points to an essential national goal for the next four years: the resurrection of a traditionally conservative Republican party.