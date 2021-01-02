A guide to dining in Grand Island

Here’s a guide to fine dining in Grand Island, complete with observations and recommendations.

Tommy’s and Pam’s Pub and Grub both claim to have the best chicken in town. Some people don’t even know we have a Krispy Krunchy Chicken, which is at the Bosselman Travel Center.

Some things about the local food scene are unique.

Central Nebraska isn’t known for surfing. But you can have a Boogie Board pizza at Wave Pizza.

Even though the place is called Pizza Ranch, customers seem most fond of the chicken.

The Chicken Coop has a big following. Among its lesser known menu items are gizzards and kielbasa.

Runza gets into the holiday spirit. Recently, the sign outside the restaurant said, “Deck your halls with beef and cabbage.”

At the State Fair, people love jumbo smoked turkey legs and pineapple whip. You can even have a lobster corn dog and deep-fried watermelon.

At Husker Harvest Days, you can dine at Central Catholic’s food booths or Grand Island Senior High’s Hula Hut.