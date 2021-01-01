A new way of looking at New Year’s resolutions in an era of COVID-19

For the coming year, I will refocus my resolutions more on how I can be a better neighbor, citizen and contributor to society. Less on me and more on others. Although I, like everyone else, am ready for this hellish year to end, I know life will be challenging well into 2021. But there are things I can do to try and make it better for others.

I will start with a return to tutoring. For more than a decade I have worked with Baltimore school children on reading skills but hadn’t yet returned this school year. That changes in January, when I will rejoin the Reading Partners program, tutoring young kids once a week. Students who look like me are falling behind in learning at alarming rates, and I want to play my part, however small, in addressing the problem. I also get the added benefit of seeing the world through the innocent and imaginative eyes of a young person, something that brought me joy, laughter and a fresh perspective even before the pandemic.

Too many people are hurting this year, and I will look for more ways to help those in need, whether it be donating coats to shelters or giving $5 to the homeless man standing outside the door who only asks for a cup of coffee. None of us knows when we might be the one to fall on hard times.