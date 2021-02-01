There is a real danger that a $15 federal minimum wage would slow the recovery and induce a long-term decline in employment. Even before COVID-19, sober mainstream analysis conducted by the Congressional Budget Office estimated that a $15 minimum wage would reduce employment by 1.3 million jobs in 2025.

To their credit, some left-of-center politicians and analysts have acknowledged this danger and suggested tweaks to minimum-wage policy designed to minimize job losses. It’s a noble goal, but their proposals would only make things worse.

The minimum wage is damaging not only because it induces employers to cut hours or let existing workers go. It’s also harmful because it dampens the incentives for, and flexibility of, entrepreneurs to develop new ways to employ people who are out of the job market.

Trying to fix the defects of a one-size-fits-all policy with exemptions and more regulatory complexity wouldn’t help. Instead, Congress should step aside and let states and localities determine what minimum wage is best for their residents. Freezing the federal minimum at $7.25 per hour would accomplish that to some extent. Some 90% of minimum wage workers already live in places with an hourly minimum between $7.50 and $15.

Or how about this: Abolish the federal minimum wage entirely.