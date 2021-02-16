Abraham Lincoln warned of mob rule in 1838

A very abbreviated version of Abraham Lincoln’s Lyceum Address of 1838 is presented below in honor of the recent Presidents Day.
(Numerous contemporary phrases and explanations are included to shorten the full speech, which might fill an entire page in The Independent.) The Lyceum Address is not as famous as other Lincoln speeches. But it is notable as one of his earliest published speeches.
Lyceums were created for people to hear talks about important topics. His topic in this case was “The Perpetuation of Our Political Institutions,” which Lincoln believed were endangered, even in 1838.
“At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer, if it ever reach us, it must come from amongst us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher.”
Lincoln alluded to three well-known recent dangerous incidents. One began with hanging gamblers in Mississippi. Lynching quickly spread to include African-Americans, white men “and strangers,” none involved in gambling.
Another incident concerned a “mulatto man” named Francis McIntosh, who murdered a police officer while under arrest. A mob captured McIntosh, chained him to a tree and burned him.
The third incident involved Elijah Lovejoy, an abolitionist newspaper editor who decried slavery, despite his St. Louis paper being in the slave state of Missouri.
A mob vandalized the office, forcing Lovejoy to flee across the Mississippi River to nearby Alton in Illinois, a free state. Once in Alton, Lovejoy remained unpopular, with pro-slavery forces surrounding him in a barn. Lovejoy used a gun to defend himself, but was himself shot and killed.
Lincoln’s reaction to people in any mob: “Having ever regarded government as their deadliest bane, they make a jubilee of the suspension of its operations; and pray for nothing so much, as its total annihilation.”
He said an even greater danger than mob rule occurs when good men who “desire to abide by the law” believe government no longer protects them.
When this “mobocratic spirit” takes root among good men, government may then “effectually be broken down and destroyed ...”
Lincoln said this outcome can be prevented when every American vows never to violate “the laws of the country; and never to tolerate their violation by others.”
Lincoln added, “... let me be not understood as saying there are no bad laws ...” He explained, “... bad laws, if they exist, should be repealed as soon as possible; still while they continue in force, for the sake of example, they should be religiously observed.”
Lincoln said Founding Fathers such as George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and John Adams deserve to be forever remembered. Their fame was earned by an ambition rooted in the belief of “the capability of a people to govern themselves.”
In a single sentence, Lincoln talked about two types of men. One includes those “whose ambition would inspire to nothing beyond a seat in Congress, a gubernatorial or a presidential chair; but such belong not to the family of the lion, or the tribe of the eagle.”
Alexander the Great, Caesar and Napoleon are examples of men like lions or eagles, he said. They are not content to follow the well-beaten path of those who have previously served in Congress, have been a governor or even served as president.
They want a unique fame, no matter the cost. For a man such as Alexander or Napoleon, “Distinction will be his paramount object ...”
Lincoln asked whether it is unreasonable for Americans to expect that a similarly ambitious man such as Napoleon “will at some time, spring up among us?”
Such a man will gladly achieve distinction by doing good, Lincoln said. But if the opportunity to do good is lost, and there is “nothing to be done in the way of building up, he would set boldly to the task of pulling down.”
Harold Reutter was a Grand Island Independent reporter for almost 40 years, retiring in December 2017. He continues to write articles for Independent special sections.