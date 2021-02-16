Abraham Lincoln warned of mob rule in 1838

A mob vandalized the office, forcing Lovejoy to flee across the Mississippi River to nearby Alton in Illinois, a free state. Once in Alton, Lovejoy remained unpopular, with pro-slavery forces surrounding him in a barn. Lovejoy used a gun to defend himself, but was himself shot and killed.

Lincoln’s reaction to people in any mob: “Having ever regarded government as their deadliest bane, they make a jubilee of the suspension of its operations; and pray for nothing so much, as its total annihilation.”

He said an even greater danger than mob rule occurs when good men who “desire to abide by the law” believe government no longer protects them.

When this “mobocratic spirit” takes root among good men, government may then “effectually be broken down and destroyed ...”

Lincoln said this outcome can be prevented when every American vows never to violate “the laws of the country; and never to tolerate their violation by others.”

Lincoln added, “... let me be not understood as saying there are no bad laws ...” He explained, “... bad laws, if they exist, should be repealed as soon as possible; still while they continue in force, for the sake of example, they should be religiously observed.”