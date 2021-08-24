Afghan refugees are no economic threat to Americans

This doesn’t mean, of course, that the refugees themselves will automatically flourish. Unlike immigrants who come here under the normal employment-based and family-based systems, refugees tend to come to the U.S. without much money or many existing networks. But despite these handicaps, studies show that refugees tend to do well. For example, a 2004 study by economist Kalena Cortes found that though refugees start out at a greater disadvantage than other immigrants, their labor market outcomes 10 to 15 years later are actually better. Scholars who have tracked refugees across time find that they tend to do what’s needed to move up in the world — get an education, learn English, and so on. They work in a variety of industries, and start more than their share of businesses.

That economic success means that refugees are generally not going to be a drain on public coffers. Besides employment and wages, the other big economic fear is that refugees will require a lot of welfare services, which will have to come out of the pocket of the taxpaying public. Studies that follow refugees for decades have shown that on average, they pay back in taxes what they take out in government services after only eight years. Over 20 years, they tend to contribute tens of thousands of dollars more than they use. That means that instead of being a fiscal drain, Afghan refugees are likely to relieve pressure on public finances.