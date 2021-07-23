Afghan women, girls at risk as U.S. leaves

A “refugee” under the 1951 Refugee Convention, codified in U.S. law, is a person who, “owing to well-founded fear of being persecuted for reasons of race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group or political opinion, is outside the country of his nationality and is unable or … unwilling to avail himself of the protection of that country.” Though “gender” was not included as a protected ground, today the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (recognizes gender-based persecution claims as legally qualifying for refugee or asylum protection.

Yet for Afghan women and girls in shelters and jails, they cannot travel across an international border because they lack proper documentation, and it is too risky. Afghan laws and customs afford male relatives the right to significant control over access to civil documentation and mobility. Even with a passport, traveling through checkpoints for a woman or girl is fraught with risk, as officers might return her to her family. Recently, the special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction recommended in his report that these shelters continue to be funded and secured.

Yet if they cannot be maintained, something else must be done to ensure these individuals are safe.