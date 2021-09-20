Ag commodities keep America growing

As I mentioned above there are only 3 basic products that we can trade in this world. Everything else is some sort of derivative off them. The 3 categories are broadly referred to as commodities, equities and fixed income. Commodities are self-explanatory. We will also put metals and energy in this category. Then there is fixed income. This is the group of bonds and currencies. Basically, this group is primarily made up of interest rate sensitive products. Bonds would be a great example; the British Pound would be another. Everything in this group also trades off an economic indicator calendar. What the Federal Reserve may say or do is on this calendar. What the federal government may say or do is largely on this calendar as well. It is well telegraphed because those that oversee our governments, and our corporations know that the markets and investors don’t like surprises.

I believe that commodities are the hardest of the 3 to trade. Yes, there are certain reports, generated by the government (USDA) that come out at the same time every month. Commodities traders also have a calendar. Their calendar will show when the crop reports come out and when government releases crop condition and harvest reports. We generally harvest at the same time every year so there is no ‘market surprise’ there. But the one thing that farmers and commodity traders must deal with that the other two disciplines do not — Mother Nature. Commodities traders and farmers must deal with something that is totally out of their control. They must be able to adapt better than anyone else. They must be able to pivot to ‘Plan B’ better than anyone else. In general, they must be more flexible than everyone else. They must deal with an outside influence that the others can ignore. That is why I give commodity traders and to some degree farmers, a lot of respect. And in my 34 years I can tell that they are a special breed — a breed that needs to be noticed and respected. The agricultural community is made up of the fabric of America. They couldn’t quit over COVID — the animals still needed feeding. The crops still needed to be planted. It was business as usual. Everything that they do is mission critical — totally essential.