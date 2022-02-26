Age is just a number, right?

For some a lower number is better, at least society tends to think that way. There is a whole market for looking younger in every aspect of life. I don’t really use, or buy any of that stuff.

Many people, in fact most people, think I am much younger than I really am. That’s fine. Even if they think I am the age I am, that’s OK.

Age is subjective. When you are a kid you are in so much of a hurry to grow up you include the “and a half” at the end of your age if you are between birthdays. We drop that, “and a half” somewhere along the line.

Some people have had their 29th birthday for 20 years. Society says we aren’t supposed to ask people’s age.

So how old am I? That is the question.

My wife is eight years younger than me if that helps? My brother is 21 months older than me.

I went to an amusement park a couple of years back on a family vacation and paid a high school aged person to guess my age. If she got within three years, I would have lost. She didn’t. I won a stuffed animal for one of my kids.

Ah, the kids, my guppies as I call them (Salmon is the last name remember). They think I went to high school with Fred Flintstone. They probably think my yearbook was made of rock.

I was in my thirties before getting married and starting a family. My dad is 32 years older than me. When I was younger I thought he was so old, and that he maybe went to high school with Moses.

Both my parents look younger than they are, my older brother, too. Maybe I have good genes. I wear shorts all summer though.

My first radio on-air job was at a classic rock station when I was 23. People would hear me on the air and then meet me later and think I sounded older than I was. I mean, all the songs we played were older than me after all.

I have the mind of an older person in some ways. I like old school almost everything. I hate technology, and almost all new music. I am not hip to the trends, and I just think like an older person about society and the way things should be. Only difference is, I don’t use the phrase, “back in my day” because I didn’t like the way things were back in my day.

I always have thought I might have been born in the wrong era.

So to look at me, will I pass for someone younger, yeah I guess? I do have some gray hair making its way through the crowd. I’m just happy to have hair though, whatever color it may be.

Sometimes I meet someone and think this person is wise beyond their years, and then I realize I am older.

My body still feels pretty good, considering I had back surgery eight years ago and that I’m not allowed to run anymore.

I get a few aches and pains that are new to me, and a couple extra lines on my face, but I’m still pretty good physically.

So, next time we chat, and I reference something old like film cameras, or watching cartoons on TV, or G.I. Joes, then you may realize I am a bit older than I appear. I will let you decide.

Josh Salmon is the chief photographer for the Grand Island Independent. Every other week he steps from behind the camera to offer his perspective about the world around him.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.