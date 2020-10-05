Amendment 2 would boost most blighted areas

Currently, our state constitution limits TIF financing to a period of 15 years, which is the most restrictive TIF repayment period of any of the 49 states which allow the use of TIF. Because that 15-year limitation applies the same at both 72nd & Dodge and in North Omaha, developers will choose the easier development at 72nd & Dodge every time. To combat this problem, Amendment 2 would allow the Legislature to extend the TIF repayment period from 15 years to 20 years, but only in those areas that have been designated by the city as “extremely blighted.”

Based off existing definitions in state law, extremely blighted areas are those areas of the city in which the average unemployment rate is at least 200% of the statewide average and the average poverty rate exceeds 20%. In addition to a number of census tracts in North and South Omaha, areas that potentially meet these narrow criteria can be found in a handful of communities throughout the state, including Fremont, Grand Island, Lincoln, Scottsbluff and South Sioux City.

As chairman of the Legislature’s Urban Affairs Committee for the past four years, I’m well aware of cases where TIF has been used for projects that some have deemed questionable. While the Legislature has made significant strides in addressing these past abuses of TIF, part of how we can prevent future abuses is to encourage developers to use TIF where it can do the most good. By voting for Amendment 2, Nebraskans have the opportunity to enhance a proven economic development tool and provide a “carrot” to help rebuild Omaha neighborhoods that have been left behind.

Sen. Justin Wayne represents District 13 in the Nebraska Legislature. He is chairman of the Urban Affairs Committee.