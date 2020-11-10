America remains a bipolar nation

What about open borders and lifting the ban on immigrants from nations that have experienced and, in some cases, promoted terrorism? Does Biden have a mandate for that? Will he be anti-Israel, as some believe Obama was? Will Biden undermine peace agreements brokered by Trump between Israel and three Arab/Muslim states? Was Trump’s impeachment by Nancy Pelosi’s House a contribution to healing and unity?

The Biden economic plan includes tax increases and more spending. Biden also said, “the purpose of our politics isn’t total, unrelenting, unending warfare.” You wouldn’t know it from the way Democrats behave, starting with their slander of Robert Bork during his hearing to become a justice of the Supreme Court — ditto Brett Kavanaugh — through the presidential election of 2000, which many Democrats then and now claim illegitimately elected George W. Bush, to the 2016 election when they claimed Hillary Clinton should have won based on the popular vote and mounted a four-year political assault against the president.

Biden’s bromides sound comforting, but Democrats do not practice what they preach.

“We may be opponents, but we are not enemies. We’re Americans,” he said. No credit to Abraham Lincoln. An earlier comment that we are not “red or blue states, but the United States” was taken from President Obama.