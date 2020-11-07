America’s absorption with useless polling

If you watched TV news during this presidential election campaign, you would sooner or later know everything that matters, namely which of the two candidates is most likely to win, although not for sure. Maybe, on second thought, polling information doesn’t matter that much, at least not as much as who should win.

Like so much that now surrounds us, the absolute absorption in polls is next door to insane, not because it isn’t important to the tune of daily updates. But dwelling on the matter almost to the point that nothing else matters is absurd. Consider, for instance, that early on in a campaign, you could have polls showing Candidate A is winning 97% to 3%. But it does not tell us the outcome because it has not yet been revealed that Candidate A once robbed a bank. And the day before the election, why care? You’re going to get the true answer pretty darn soon, although, in these days of mail-in commotion, it may not be that soon.

In 2016, pollsters told us for months that Hillary Clinton was going to win, thereby going lame on in-depth talk on all kinds of other topics and hurting her feelings when she didn’t. I would tune in to PBS NewsHour to catch up on the news and hear she was still winning and then I switched to it on election night, saw the tears and knew she had lost.