America’s bridges do need greater investment to survive

“Not to say that there are zero roads or bridges in the United States that could use a little repair.

“But there’s just no reason to believe that the existing surface transportation funding levels in the United States are inadequate.”

Kevin Drum had a similar reaction, writing that “U.S. bridges are in … sort of OK shape.” This new pundit view highlights data showing that the quality of U.S. infrastructure has not deteriorated recently and that our international infrastructure ranking is “middling” (to use Drum’s phrasing), not rock-bottom. Robert Krol from the Mercatus Center at George Mason came to this view earlier, noting last year that “The condition of major highways and roads is stable. Furthermore, there are fewer bridges in poor condition today than there were five years ago.”

There are two problems with this: the data and the backward-looking nature of the analysis. Take bridges, for example.

The new pundit view is correct that official measures suggest the share of bridges in poor condition has declined. Roughly 60,000 of the nation’s more than 600,000 bridges were in “poor” condition in 2009, according to Federal Highway Administration data. By 2020, that number had fallen to 45,000 — even though the number of bridges in the country had grown slightly.