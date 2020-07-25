Hope you’re in a historical mood.
Let’s look at some assorted dates in the history of Grand Island and the area. This list is not meant to be comprehensive.
1857: A group of German settlers from Davenport, Iowa, arrive in what is present-day Grand Island.
1859: Hall County Sheriff’s Department created.
1865: Trinity United Methodist Church has its beginnings.
1866: Union Pacific arrives in Grand Island.
1871: St. Stephen’s Episcopal builds its first church.
1872: Grand Island Police Department formed.
1874: Grand Island Fire Department established.
1882: Trinity Lutheran School opens.
1890: Sugar beet factory opens. Eventually known as American Crystal Sugar factory, it closed in 1964.
1903: Theodore Roosevelt visits Grand Island, laying the cornerstone of Carnegie Library.
Early 1900s: Grand Island becomes a successful horse and mule market. Easy railroad access helps fill large demand for horses and mules by the French and British armies in World War I.
1911 and 1912: Liederkranz is built.
1917: The Grand Island Catholic Diocese is created, moving its base from Kearney.
1923: Hotel Yancey opens.
1936: Kensinger Service and Supply opens.
1941: Jerry’s Sheet Metal has its start when Oscar Hehnke opens the O.V. Hehnke Co. Jerry Hehnke purchased the company from his father in 1967. Jerry passed away in 2018.
1941: Duncan Field opens in Hastings.
1947: First football game played at Grand Island’s Memorial Stadium.
1948: Bosselman & Eaton Truck Stop opens on U.S. Highway 30.
1950: Grand Island VA Medical Center is constructed.
1954: Fonner Park holds its first races.
1957: Edith Abbott passes away at the age of 80.
1959: Presidential candidate John F. Kennedy campaigns in Grand Island.
1964: Construction begins on what is now JBS. The beef plant opened in 1965. One of its current products is 1855 Black Angus premium beef, whose name reflects the year Gustavus Swift entered the beef business.
1960s: Nebraska One Box Pheasant Hunt begins in Broken Bow.
1963: Northwest High School opens.
1968: The 295th Ordnance Company receives deployment orders for Vietnam.
1977: Jackrabbit Run Municipal Golf Course opens.
1979: Penrose Machining begins in a garage, equipped with a turret lathe.
1989: Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation is established.
2006: The year Target almost came to Grand Island.
Assorted numbers
Here are some random Grand Island numbers that have nothing to do with dates:
5/8 of a mile: The length of the Fonner Park track.
49: The number of businesses along South Locust Street that were destroyed or heavily damaged by the 1980 tornadoes.
30,000: The number of visitors drawn to Grand Island and the surrounding area by the sandhill crane migration each March.
150: The number of tons of sand used by Team Sandtastic at last year’s Nebraska State Fair.
Almost 2,000: The number of hotel rooms in Grand Island.
93: The average number of trains that pass through the Broadwell Avenue crossing daily.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at 308-381-9408.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.