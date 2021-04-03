An inside look at Grand Island traffic

Sometimes it seems that half the cars tooling down Second Street turn into McDonald’s or Burger King.

The steady traffic is the reason that left turns are not permitted when coming onto Second Street from Walgreens and McDonald’s.

Regardless of the street, drivers sometimes make last-second decisions to pull into a restaurant parking lot. Those sudden moves are a good reminder that drivers need to stay alert.

Here’s how to tell the difference between visitors and Grand Island residents: People who live here know, when driving under the Eddy Street underpass, to stay right if you want to go straight.

Another traffic observation: Walking downtown, you notice quite a few trucks hauling livestock eastbound on Highway 30. The whiff you get is the smell of money.

I’ve found, at 5:30 or 6 p.m., it’s very difficult to turn south onto Broadwell or Blaine. If I’m traveling from Koenig or Anna, it can take awhile to turn left there. As I wait, an amazing number of cars turn in front of me, heading home. As usual, I’m going against the flow.