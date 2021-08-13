Andrew Cuomo goes up the hill, comes tumbling down

At first, he said he made no such order, but he did. Then he said the Centers for Disease Control recommended it, even though the CDC said the homes had to have means of treatment and isolation, which many didn’t. The endangerment became more of a problem when it turned out that Cuomo covered up the number of nursing home deaths – announced as 8,500 when the real number was about 15,000 – and got caught despite denials.

For all that, favorable state polls indicated he could run for governor again and win. He admitted some mistakes, ended the forced-admission policy and, who knows, kissed a young woman on her face.

Or more than one. Thanks to a load of work by New York’s attorney general, Cuomo was reported to have engaged in bullying sexual behavior with 11 women. This time the state polls were unfavorable, calling for resignation, and, as impeachment became likely, he finally said OK.