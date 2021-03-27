Appreciate our out-of-town visitors

This past weekend, there were people everywhere. From the Alpaca Shows and the races at Fonner Park to the USA wrestling tournament at the Heartland Events Center, Grand Island was full of visitors from near and far.
We are lucky to have so many great events in Grand Island that bring in visitors from across the state and country. Communities vie for these events because they bring in money and support local businesses.
Grand Island residents may notice busy restaurants, stores and traffic when events are taking place. One thing to remember is that people visiting Grand Island for events and tourism play a major role in helping our community, whether they realize it or not.
Grand Island has a food and beverage tax of 1.5 percent on food and beverages subject to the tax.
Revenue from the tax goes directly back into the community to maintain and improve the quality of life in Grand Island. The tax funds four different areas of Grand Island to support this mission. The first portion of the revenue helps support the Nebraska State Fair. Another portion helps to implement Grow Grand Island initiatives that stimulate progress and growth like housing, workforce development, community beautification and improving the downtown area. The third focus is on promoting entertainment, agricultural and livestock shows and similar events that will attract visitors to Grand Island. The remaining portion goes to the enhancement of parks, recreational and athletic facilities.
This sort of growth is essential in developing the community and ensuring it’s a place that is desirable to residents and visitors alike. The tax promotes community development and progress that helps Grand Island grow. Officials estimate around 35 to 40 percent of the revenue collected from this tax is paid by visitors to Grand Island. The revenue generated from both Grand Island residents and visitors is an investment back into Grand Island.
Understandably, the city took a hit in the spring and summer 2020 when food and beverage tax revenues decreased, due in part to the cancellation of events that bring in people and money. Large-scale events were canceled, while restaurants and stores had to limit customers or shut down temporarily due to health restrictions. These rates are improving as the vaccine is distributed and restrictions are decreased.
Grand Island is lucky to have a long list of events in the coming year. With spring upon us and summer just around the corner, you’re going to see plenty of new license plates moving through town.
Instead of complaining about a long wait time, busy stores or traffic, consider thanking these visitors for coming to our community and bringing their money to Grand Island.
Cindy Johnson is president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, which has more than 750 business members in the Grand Island community.