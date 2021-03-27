Appreciate our out-of-town visitors

This past weekend, there were people everywhere. From the Alpaca Shows and the races at Fonner Park to the USA wrestling tournament at the Heartland Events Center, Grand Island was full of visitors from near and far.

We are lucky to have so many great events in Grand Island that bring in visitors from across the state and country. Communities vie for these events because they bring in money and support local businesses.

Grand Island residents may notice busy restaurants, stores and traffic when events are taking place. One thing to remember is that people visiting Grand Island for events and tourism play a major role in helping our community, whether they realize it or not.

Grand Island has a food and beverage tax of 1.5 percent on food and beverages subject to the tax.