Are we gluttons for punishment, preferring bad COVID-19 news?

Perhaps. The researchers found that reporting in the U.S. was a lot more likely to promote behaviors such as wearing masks and social distancing. To what effect, though, we don’t know.

Sacerdote and his colleagues considered the impact of negativity in reporting on school reopenings, too. While they found that counties that rely less on national media sources were more likely to have reopened schools, the researchers were also able to conclude that negative national stories caused fewer schools to reopen.

And it’s fair to wonder if the national media’s reluctance to report on early vaccine successes is responsible for some of the hesitancy people have to getting now; the researchers offer nothing conclusive in this regard.

They do, however, suggest that media coverage is driven by audience appetite, (and people tend to want bad news for reasons that require more psychological analysis than I can do here).

The nagging problem about news coverage so obviously skewed is that it contributes to the sense that the media are telling you what they think you need to hear.

It’s notable that this seems to be an overwhelming problem for the national media but far less so for local and regional coverage. Although none of us is harmed by a little introspection.

Cynthia M. Allen is a columnist for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Readers may send her email at cmallen@star-telegram.com.