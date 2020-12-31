Are you forecasting a better 2021?

I don’t like making predictions for a new year because they are just guesses and like palm readers, fortune-tellers and “experts,” guesses are often wrong.

The point was proved last year when I predicted Donald Trump’s re-election and could not foresee the COVID-19 virus, as few did, or its impact on the economy and our optimistic spirit.

In a recent Wall Street Journal article, author Bob Greene recalled the 75th anniversary of the film “Meet Me in St. Louis” in which Judy Garland sings “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” The lyric contains the optimistic lines, “someday soon we all will be together” and “faithful friends who are dear to us will be near to us once more.”

After more than four years of World War II, that was a hopeful dream on which the country was asked to go ahead and “hang a shining star” on their Christmas trees.

Is that optimism of generations past valid for our immediate future as we witness the country being torn apart by divisiveness? I am not sure.