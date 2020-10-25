Attacked by deer is latest ‘so 2020’ event

She tried to run to a neighbor’s house and then her own home in an attempt to escape the attack. But she was repeatedly knocked down and gored.

“The deer even continued to attack as she frantically opened her garage door. It relented only when she ran between two cars in her garage. The victim suffered serious lacerations to her head, cheek and legs and bruises and was hospitalized overnight for treatment of her injuries before being released.”

The deer was euthanized and tested for rabies and other diseases. The stomach contents confirmed it was being fed by humans since “it contained out-of-season foods including hay, grain, corn and possibly potato.”

And that led back to the 73-year-old woman who took in a days-old fawn and raised it for more than a year until it grew into a young and aggressive buck. It first lived in her home, then her garage and then on her property.

Tynette Housley was cited for illegal possession of wildlife and illegally feeding wildlife. The fines added up to $1,098.50. — I’m predicting a cost that is much, much less than the victim’s hospital bill.

