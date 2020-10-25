Attacked by deer is latest ‘so 2020’ event

We’re way past the point where anything truly surprises us any longer.
The phrase of 2020 has become, “Well, that’s so 2020.”
“1984” was a great dystopian novel by George Orwell.
Whoever writes the definitive “2020” will compose a historical book that will need to clock in at about 10 times the length of “War and Peace.”
And, figuratively, “2020” will focus on the war a lot, lot, lot more than on the peace.
A quick scan of the headlines on the internet or in the wonderful print edition of your local newspaper will quickly trigger at least one response of, “Well, that’s so 2020.”
And if that response is about something in the wildlife animal department, odds are strong that it comes from our fine neighboring state of Colorado.
Yes, Colorado, that state whose large arena in Denver was just renamed from the Pepsi Center to Ball Arena to become the gift that keeps on giving to the inner 13-year-old boy inside each of us.
While Florida easily still dominates the wild and wacky people department of odd news — even in 2020 — Colorado has its own special spot reserved in the people and animals section.
So if a 73-year-old woman is to be fined more than $1,000 after her pet deer gored a woman walking her dog, where would it have occurred?
Well, that’s so Colorado.
The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department issued a statement on this bizarre attack, which occurred in Black Forest north of Colorado Springs.
“A Black Forest woman who told Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers she took a days-old fawn into her home more than a year and raised it has been cited with two misdemeanors after the deer, now a young buck, gored a neighbor last week,” the news release stated.
The is probably one live-action remake that Disney best leave alone. I’m still scarred from my youth due to the death of the mother deer in “Bambi.”
And here’s a paragraph from the release that you just don’t expect to read every day, not even in 2020:
“From her hospital bed, the victim described to CPW being surprised to notice the deer following her and then shocked when it attacked, knocking her down and thrashing her with its antlers.”
For the people who only know about deer from “Bambi,” this might seem foreign. But if you’ve ever had a deer dart out in front of you from the bushes during an early morning run, well ... let’s just say I was glad I wasn’t five seconds faster or else I would have been 20% flatter.
Now imagine an aggressive deer attacking you for several minutes. That’s what the victim endured.
She tried to run to a neighbor’s house and then her own home in an attempt to escape the attack. But she was repeatedly knocked down and gored.
“The deer even continued to attack as she frantically opened her garage door. It relented only when she ran between two cars in her garage. The victim suffered serious lacerations to her head, cheek and legs and bruises and was hospitalized overnight for treatment of her injuries before being released.”
The deer was euthanized and tested for rabies and other diseases. The stomach contents confirmed it was being fed by humans since “it contained out-of-season foods including hay, grain, corn and possibly potato.”
And that led back to the 73-year-old woman who took in a days-old fawn and raised it for more than a year until it grew into a young and aggressive buck. It first lived in her home, then her garage and then on her property.
Tynette Housley was cited for illegal possession of wildlife and illegally feeding wildlife. The fines added up to $1,098.50. — I’m predicting a cost that is much, much less than the victim’s hospital bill.
A lot of things have changed in 2020. There are a lot of new “normals” that we have to adapt to.
But, much like negative political mailers polluting our mailboxes every two years, some things never change.
And adopting wild animals as pets being a horrible idea is one of those things that never change.
I strongly suggest adopting a typical domesticated pet instead.
Even in 2020, I have been able to survive the “vicious” attacks from the family house cat with a few mere scratches.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!