Autocrats think democracy is broken. Joe Biden could prove them wrong.

Moreover, America’s adversaries such as China and Russia are poised to take advantage if the country continues to be riven by divisions.

But here are a few reasons to hope a Biden presidency would be able to advance on critical issues like COVID-19 and economic revival, in turn, showing the world American democracy was not faltering.

With Biden in the White House, Trump would no longer have his bully pulpit to spread lies and conspiracy theories. Yes, he will still tweet, and may even start his own Trump TV since Fox is not sycophantic enough.

Yet Trump’s tweets, which had to be followed closely when they represented presidential policy statements, won’t command similar attention when he is an ex-president. Responsible media can ignore them. And if the president continues to rant about a stolen election, even some of his followers may tire of his tirades.

Moreover, as president, Biden would be particularly suited to reach out to an exhausted country with his message that he would govern as president of the United States, not as the president of blue or red states.