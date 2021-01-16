Back to basics: The challenge for conservatives in a post-Trump world

We often hear calls for national unity when presidents are inaugurated. And we’re sure to hear them again, despite the fact that we are still divided, red and blue, liberal and conservative, coastal city and heartland town.

But we should not despair. We’ve been divided since the birth of the Republic, when the Federalists and the Anti-Federalists, the Hamiltonians and the Jeffersonians, fiercely debated our form of government. In the end, guided by the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, we came together.

Our divided nation fought a terrible civil war, pitting brother against brother. But in the end, we came together so that government of the people, by the people and for the people would not perish. For the next eight decades, we accepted a limited role for government until a Great Depression — and a great war — persuaded us to accept a larger role.

Five decades on, we debated and then decided to take a giant step toward limiting our government under the Reagan administration. Let us not forget the era when we restored Americans’ confidence in themselves and the future, engineered a period of unparalleled economic prosperity and won the Cold War without firing a shot.