If a guy pays any kind of attention, he can’t help but learn a few things.

Here are a few of my recent discoveries about central Nebraska:

There is no Stick Creek. It’s just a nickname for Wood River.

At the Grand Island Fire Department, the Battalion Chief is called a Bat Chief.

Lina’s Mexican Restaurant has the best breakfast burritos around.

Aurora High School produces great tight ends.

Alissa Harrington reads to a lot of kids.

Habitat for Humanity relies on a guy named Drywall Bob.

State Fair board member Dawn Caldwell likes to acquire really good dirt.

Hall County Jail has two padded cells.

Virgil Harden never goes away forever.

Central City has a very large storm shelter.

If you want high-quality mulch, go to O’Neill Wood Resources.

Father Jorge Canela at St. Mary’s makes the best guacamole in the whole world.

There’s no better bunch of people than the Noon Rotary Club.

At Fonner Park, a sign says “Welcome please wipe your hooves.”

Grand Island has an old jail and an old old jail.

When a store goes out of business, Grand Islanders rush to the closeout sale.

Whitefoot Catering serves very good food.

Dave Davis’ comfort dog has big brown eyes.

Through the Bruce Furniture ads, you get to know the whole family.

Farmer’s Daughter has Liver and Onions Day.

There’s a rumor that Fonner Park has a bookie.

In parking lots, teenagers sometimes shoot each other with Orbeez splat guns.

At the Chicken Coop, you can buy gizzards, kielbasa and kraut.

To serve on the Hall County weed board, you have to take an oath of office.

When it comes to aristocratic collectors, it’s hard to beat the Royal Coachmen of St. Paul.

In Grand Island, fake currency is movie prop money.

Orville City was the original seat of Hamilton County.

Sometimes, you hear interesting things on the police scanner.

One day I heard a police officer say, “Apparently the guy who’s been running his mouth all day got beat up, and now he wants to be a victim.”